Vice President says that military intervention would disrupt the country before the “international community” and praises peaceful acts

the vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) said this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) that a “blow” of the Armed Forces would put the country in a situation “difficult” in the international context. He made the statement when commenting on the demonstrations with closed roads against the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Not to mention the defeat of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mourão spoke of a return “much stronger [da direita] in 2026”.

“It’s time to launch a manifesto explaining this and saying that we have the strength to block purely leftist agendas, in addition to having full capacity to come back much stronger in 2026. We need to live to fight the next day”, said the vice president in his profile on twitter.

Mourão stated that there was a “feeling of frustration” in the country, which he associated with the annulment of Lula’s convictions. “Brazilians, today there is a feeling of frustration, but the problem arose when we passively accepted the scandalous legal maneuver that, under a paltry argument and after 5 years, annulled the processes and consequent convictions of Lula”, said.

Mourão said that orderly protests are “welcome”. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), the vice president had already said that demonstrations cannot “prevent people’s right to come and go”. In Brasília, protesters also asked this Wednesday for a“federal intervention” in an act held in front of the Army Headquarters.

“Now they want the Armed Forces to carry out a coup and put the country in a difficult situation before the international community. The orderly demonstrations, in righteous indignation, are welcome. We see in them families, elderly people, children… All good people” he declared.

The roadblocks started on Sunday night (30.Oct). According to survey of Power360, together with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) state units, 16 states still registered active roadblocks until 5:50 pm this Wednesday. So far, 688 demonstrations have been undone.