The vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, declared in an interview with journalist Roberto D’Avila da GloboNews, on Tuesday night (June 22, 2021), that the biggest mistake of the federal government in the fight against the pandemic was not to have done “a campaign to educate the population about the reality of the disease”.

“I’ll tell you what our biggest mistake is. In my view, the issue of communication, since last year, of public awareness campaigns. I think this was the big mistake: [não ter feito] a firm awareness campaign, as we have had in the past, of other vaccines. So, a campaign to educate the population about the reality of the disease, providing guidance at all times for the population“, said Mourao.

In the interview, Mourão also exempted the president Jair Bolsonaro the crisis faced by Brazil at the moment.

“I don’t put these things that have happened on the president’s back. It’s not all behind his back. Each one has its share of error in this whole package there. It is an unequal country: unequal regionally and unequal socioeconomically. It is a continental country. So, we look at another country that suffered as much as we still have people dying from this disease, which is the United States“he opined.

Bolsonaro is critical of the guidelines for social isolation and mask use made by the WHO (World Health Organization) to control the pandemic. The president is also not a supporter of the vaccine and defends the early use of drugs without proven efficacy to fight covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

When asked about the role of former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, Mourão said “I should have understood that I was in a political function. [quando se tornou ministro], had already reached the highest level [nas Forças Armadas] and it was time to go to the reserve“, despite reinforcing his appreciation for the former minister.

Last Sunday (20.jun.2021), Brazil surpassed India in the daily average of deaths by covid-19 and became the leader of the world ranking. According to website data Our World In Data, on that day, the Brazilian moving average was 2,060, while the Indian moving average was 1,975.

The Asian country had assumed the top of the ranking on April 26, after surpassing Brazil, which had been at the top since March 9 – the date on which it surpassed the United States. The North American country began to register a considerable drop in victims when it went ahead with vaccination. For comparison, on the same Sunday, the moving average of deaths in the United States was 281.

continue reading