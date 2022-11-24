Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Wednesday that Jair Bolsonaro should deliver the presidential sash to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On a visit to the headquarters of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), he also classified the coup-like demonstrations by supporters of the president as a “collective catharsis”.

Mourão said that Bolsonaro should pass the banner because it is an institutional issue carried out from president to president. He has been on an official visit to Portugal since Monday.

“I am not the president. If by chance the president resigned and I became president, I would have that responsibility. But I don’t have that responsibility. So, I cannot, if by chance President Bolsonaro is not there, wear that sash, remove it and hand it over to President Lula, who is elected”, he said.

Manifestations

When questioned about the coup-like manifestations that occur in some places in Brazil, Mourão stated that it is a “collective catharsis”.

“These people are not in the street in a disorderly way, they are in a process of, let’s say, in a collective catharsis, it is not, I can put it that way, in the sense of accepting something that they consider was not correct. And time is the lord of reason, ”he said.

The vice president defended people who close highways and stated that he does not consider the movements as coup plotters.

“The demonstrations are not coup plotters. This was something that you in the press are putting on. This is a manifestation of people in Brazil, it is an internal issue for us, who did not conform to the process, who consider that the process is flawed, ”she said.

Mourão also criticized the performance of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and accused it of being biased.

“I, for my part, see that we need to provide more transparency in this process. It is not enough, purely and simply, laconic responses from our Superior Electoral Court, in the sense of contesting any, shall we say, complaints or arguments about the process and we will have to evolve in that there”, he pointed out.