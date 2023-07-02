Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/01/2023 – 18:32

Share



Senator Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS) said this Saturday, 1st, that the tax reform proposal under discussion in the National Congress violates the federative pact and may condemn the main objective, of simplifying taxes via a single legislation.

Mourão defended the creation of a single legislation and, when mentioning the federative pact, suggested opposition to the creation of a Federative Council that controls the tax collection instead of states and municipalities. He made the comments in an interview with journalist Roberto D’Avila, on GloboNews.

“It is a subject that, in my view, breaks the federative pact. We are seeing reactions from governors, from the mayors of big cities. And what is the core problem? The question is always the following: what is the problem that we have to solve? We have a tax system that is complicated and expensive. So let’s simplify. Today each state has legislation for ICMS and each municipality has legislation for ISS. So I think the big thing is to create a unique legislation. In the first part we solved this, and then we will move on to further issues”, he said.

The senator, who was vice president of the Republic of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said he saw the issue with “apprehension”, as it was not being discussed in Congress in an “orderly manner”.

“I think we’re going to have a very big discussion, as it stands, and we’re not going to get anywhere. We are not going to solve the problem we want to solve. Never has that aphorism ‘great is the enemy of good’ been truer,” she continued.























