Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 16:54

Senator Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS), former vice-president of the Republic, presented this Thursday, 19th, a bill that grants amnesty to those convicted of the attacks on the Três Poderes buildings on January 8th. The protocol of the proposal comes one day after the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of Atos 8 de Janeiro approved the final report that calls for the indictment of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 60 other people for involvement in undemocratic acts.

Mourão’s proposal grants a pardon to those convicted of the crimes of coup d’état and violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, but does not cover the crimes of deterioration of listed property, qualified damage to the Union’s property and criminal association. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already convicted six defendants for these five crimes, with a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

Mourão justifies that the STF is making “disproportionate” judgments when charging the defendants with these two crimes. During the session this Wednesday, 18th, which discussed the CPMI’s final report of January 8th, which was approved by 20 votes to 11, opposition parliamentarians stated that an unconsummated coup d’état would be an “impossible” crime.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are not proposing a broad amnesty, but only for these specific crimes, given the impossibility of objectively identifying the intention to commit them. However, the accusations and convictions for the crimes of damage, deterioration of listed property and criminal association remain, as these are behaviors that can be individualized based on the video images that showed the entire demonstration”, stated the senator.