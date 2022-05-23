The vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, once again defended that royalties paid by Petrobras to the government be allocated to a fund to minimize variations in domestic fuel prices in times of crisis. The economic team is against this solution, but a wing of the government still insists on this solution.

“These royalties should be concentrated from now on in a fund and this fund would be the equalizer for moments of great fluctuation in the price of oil”, he said.

Mourão stated that about 25% of the diesel and gasoline consumed in Brazil is imported. “(Because of) past decisions, the monopoly issue, we do not have this refining capacity and, consequently, there is this need to practice this parity with international prices”, he argued.

During a lecture at the 18th Santa Catarina Radio and TV Congress, Mourão also declared that the covid-19 pandemic has brought demand inflation with an increase in food and fuel prices. According to the vice president, the rise in inflation was fueled by the “wrong decision” of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.