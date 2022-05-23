The Vice President General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB)) appears in the lead in the dispute for the Federal Senate in Rio Grande do Sul. The data are from the Paraná Research Institute, released this Monday (May 23, 2022). read the intact (611 KB).

3 scenarios were proposed to voters interviewed during the survey, Mourão appears in 1st place in all. Then comes the candidate from PC do B, Manuela D’Ávila and soon after the former senator Ana Amelia Lemos (PSD).

In scenario 1, the general has 22.7% of voting intentions. Manuela d’Ávila has 20.5% and Ana Amélia, 20.4%. the candidates Lasier Martins (We can), current senator, Nelson Marchezan and Commander Nadia (MDB) also appear in this simulation. They have respectively 7.5%, 3.3% and 2.7%. Voters who do not know/answer add up to 8.4% and none/blank/null, 14.4%.

Present in scenario 2, the former governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) appears in 4th place, with 14.9%. In front are Mourão (22.7%), D’Ávila (20.5%) and Ana Amélia (20.4%). Then, Lasier (6.6%) and Commander Nádia (2.5%). They don’t know 7.1% and blank/null, 10.6%.

In the last scenario, the vice president has the highest electoral percentage: 22.3%. Manuela d’Ávila remains in 2nd place with 20.1%. Ana Amélia has 19.7%, a difference of 0.4% against the candidate of the PC do B. Including, Lasier appears with 7.7%, followed by Ronildo Bolzan (5.1%) and Comandante Nádia (2.8% ).

The Paraná Pesquisas institute interviewed 1540 voters from 65 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The survey was conducted from May 15th to 20th, the estimated margin of error is about 2.5%.