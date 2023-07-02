Estadão Contenti

7/1/2023 – 7:20 pm

Senator Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS) defended this Saturday, 1st, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom he was vice-president, and said that there was an exaggeration in the definition of his ineligibility by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “Let him be fined if he overstepped,” he said.

The declarations were made at the end of the afternoon today, on the interview program of journalist Roberto D’Ávila, on Globonews. Minutes after relativizing Bolsonaro’s conduct, Mourão attacked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and his nominee for the Federal Supreme Court, lawyer Cristiano Zanin, approved for the Court by the Senate, more than once.

Asked about Lula’s performance in the international arena, with invitations to travel abroad that contrast with Bolsonaro’s emptiness, Mourão minimized. The senator said that Bolsonaro did not have a full travel schedule and said that Lula has not been successful either.

“Lula is not a big deal (in international politics). He only speaks Portuguese, and with disadvantages, ”he said. Upon being contradicted by D’Ávila, who mentioned the reception of leaders to Lula, Mourão added: “Of course, he is a worker. It’s that syndrome…”

About Zanin, Mourão justified the vote against the nomination in the Senate’s sabbath. “Zanin is that story: an excellent lawyer, he even managed to exonerate Lula, resolve Lula’s lawsuits. But I voted against the principle of impersonality and because he does not have the remarkable knowledge. It’s not that guy you say: I have a question about constitutional law, I’ll consult Zanin. No one will consult Zanin, ”he said.

It was also left for STF veterans. “Our Supreme Court justices are in Portugal discussing Brazil. Do they need to go to Portugal to discuss Brazil?”, questioned Mourão. He was referring to the annual event organized by Minister Gilmar Mendes in Lisbon. Mourão complained because, in a series of investigations at the Supreme Court, due process of law and the question of the natural judge were not being respected.

Bolsonaro and Mauro Cid

The complaints reached the judgment of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The recording was made before the conclusion of the trial, but the tendency of the Court was known.

“I think it’s strong to make Bolsonaro ineligible, as if he were Brazil’s public enemy number 1. Apply a fine on him if he exceeded himself at some point. The Dilma-Temer ticket, after 3 years of trial, was acquitted for ‘excessive evidence’, as was said at the time”, he compared.

“Bolsonaro was one of the most attacked rulers in the history of Brazil. Our government has done a lot of positive things and, for some problem or another, we have not been able to convey this ”, he analyzed.

At the end of the last government, Mourão was elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul with a large vote from the Bolsonarist electorate, despite frequent disagreements with the Bolsonaro family, known behind the scenes.

Aware of this, he downplayed the conduct of the former president and army lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s (PL) former assistant. Recently, the Federal Police found messages on Cid’s cell phone that show coup-like conversations with people close to the former president. Mourão said that Cid was an exemplary and promising soldier and asked, rhetorically, if anyone would resist a probe in private cell phone conversations.























