Senator commented on the president’s statement about wanting to “fuck” Sergio Moro while he was arrested

Senator and former Vice President, Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS), came out in defense of the also senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and said this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is “fucking” the country.

The comment came after the Chief Executive stated that he wanted to “fuck” the former Lava Jato judge while in prison.

“From time to time, a solicitor would go there on a Saturday or a week to visit, if everything was fine. 3 or 4 attorneys would come in and ask ‘is everything ok?’. I was like ‘it’s not okay. It will only be fine when I fuck this Moro’. You cut out the word ‘fuck’ there…”said Lula in an interview with Brazil247.

On his Twitter profile, Mourão said that the president’s speech “shows all his contempt for the democratic rule of law”.

“When the President of the Republic has the objective of f… a magistrate who has fulfilled his function, he shows all his contempt for the Democratic State of Law”, he wrote.

IMBALANCE, SAYS MORO

In response, Moro said on Tuesday (March 21) that Lula demonstrated “imbalance” when saying that I wanted “fuck you”.

“I repudiate this speech by President Lula, which is a low-slang speech, using crude terms in a way that I never reported to him. We see some imbalance there, because the president has already called farmers fascists and said he did not trust the military”said Moro in an interview with CNN Brazil.