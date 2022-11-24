Moraes rejected the PL’s request against the polls; vice-president says that Brazil “heads for a precipice”

Vice President and Senator-elect Hamilton Mourao (Republicans) criticized this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) the decision of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, who rejected the action of the PL and imposed a fine of R$ 22.9 million on the coalition Pelo Well from Brazil, from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Today, nationally, there is a justified controversy due to the issue of electronic ballot boxes and the blunt and exacerbated actions of the TSE”wrote Mourão, in a post on his profile from Twitter. “The recent appeal by the PL, filed more than 20 days after the official proclamation of the elections, does not give the TSE the right to peremptorily reject it and extrapolate, once again, through an absurd fine and inclusion of the claimants in an investigation, notably illegal.”

In another publication, Mourão criticized Moraes’ meeting with commanders of the military police to discuss a balance of operations during the elections. The magistrate received the leaders of corporations on Wednesday (23.Nov).

For the vice president, the meeting “materializes the apex of authoritarianism and mortally wounds the Federative Pact”. The politician said it’s time “from the conservative right to organize to fight the revolutionary left”.

“Today, we are heading for a precipice. Thus, the time has come for the conservative right to organize to fight the revolutionary left. It is necessary to react with firmness, prudence and knowledge; within the democratic dictates and reestablish the Democratic State of Law in Brazil”, published Mourão.