Vice President vying for Republican seat; forms a ticket with Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), who is running for government

The Republicans confirmed late Saturday afternoon (23.Jul.2022) the candidacy of the vice president of the Republic Hamilton Mourão to the Senate by Rio Grande do Sul.

The party’s state convention was held at the Porto Alegre City Council. Mourão composes the slate of the ex-minister of the Civil House Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), which runs for the state government.

On his Twitter profile, the reserve general posted a video with excerpts from the event.

“I had the pleasure of being present, this Saturday (23), at the Convention of my party – Republicans/RS, alongside many of my colleagues, talking, exchanging ideas and thinking about the best for our beloved Rio Grande. I leave the SENATE CANDIDATE Convention for Rio Grande do Sul”he wrote.

I had the pleasure of being present, this Saturday (23), at the Convention of my party – Republicans/RS, alongside many of my colleagues, talking, exchanging ideas and thinking about the best for our beloved Rio Grande.

I leave the SENATE CANDIDATE Convention for Rio Grande do Sul. pic.twitter.com/pMIHvbT4jk — General Hamilton Mourão (@GeneralMourao) July 23, 2022

In June, Mourao launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Democratize platform to fund the Casa Alta campaign. THE “General Mourão’s Kitty” establishes a minimum of BRL 10 and a maximum of BRL 1,064.09 in donations per day, a limit allowed by electoral law.

Elected in 2018 to be the institutional trust post on the presidential ticket Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the general gradually frayed the relationship with the chief executive and found himself more isolated in the work of the Planalto during the pandemic. In March, the vice left the PRTB and migrated to the Republicans.

Trying to shield the government’s ideological hard core, Bolsonaro invited General Braga Netto to the ticket that will run for reelection in October. The duo will be confirmed at a convention this Sunday (July 24), at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the last poll of voting intentions released for the Rio Grande do Sul Senate, Mourão was technically tied with former senator Ana Amélia (PSD). They had 23.4% and 26.4%, respectively. The survey was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas and has a margin of error of more or less 2.5 percentage points. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number RS-07079/2022. Here’s the intact (514 KB).