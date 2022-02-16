Home page politics

On Twitter, numerous users believed that a mounted cover of “Time” magazine with the likeness of Bolsonaro and the words “Nobel Peace Prize 2022” could be real. © Alan Santos/Palacio Planalto/dpa

A picture of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has appeared on the Internet – mounted on a cover of “Time” magazine. Many users congratulate him in the comments on the “Nobel Peace Prize”.

Brasília/Moscow – From the point of view of his supporters, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has now also saved world peace. “Congratulations, President,” wrote former Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles on Twitter on Tuesday.

He also published a mounted cover of the US “Time” magazine with the likeness of Bolsonaro and the words “Nobel Peace Prize 2022”. Numerous users on social media believed that the title could be real and gave their comments.

Bolsonaro meets Putin

Bolsonaro arrived in Russia on Tuesday, where a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Wednesday. With the announcement of a partial troop withdrawal on Tuesday, Russia also gave a sign of easing in the Ukraine crisis. On Thursday, Bolsonaro wants to meet Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.

The Brazilian President will be accompanied by ministers and business representatives. There is also scheduled to be a meeting between Russian and Brazilian foreign and defense ministers on Wednesday. According to observers, the right-wing head of state of the largest country in Latin America also wants to use the trip to show that he still has partners abroad. Critics in Brazil questioned the trip given the timing. dpa