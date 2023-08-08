Mountaintop has announced that it is working on a new tactical shooter, developed by a team that includes the authors of CS:GO, Halo and Overwatch, but not only.
A truly special team, in short, for an experience that promises to be like such an evolutiongoing to act on the aspects that players consider vital for a PvP shooter and crafting gameplay that is both immediate and difficult to fully master.
At the moment, the date has not been announced game name nor the reference platforms, apart from the PC, where a first playtest will be held on August 25 and 26 to evaluate what has been done so far and collect the important feedback from the community. You can sign up by clicking here.
A dream team
As mentioned, the development team of the Mountaintop debut project is made up of gaming industry veterans who have participated in the creation of several successful titles within the genre of competitive shooters.
In fact, in the team we find the game designer Mark Terrano (Age of Empires, CS: GO, Defense Grid), the artist Richard Lyons (Uncharted, The Last of Us), the producer Lee Horn (Apex Legends, Valorant, League of Legends) , Russell Matteson (Halo) and Neill Harrison (Halo).
Game name revealed by mistake?
Apparently Mountaintop accidentally disclosed the game name he is working on, leaving it visible in some forms of his official website as well as obviously in the filing documents for the trademark.
According to this information, the title of the shooter should be Specterwhile the terms “Underground” and “Legacy” may refer to the game modes included in the package.
