Mountaintops has announced that it is working on a new tactical shooter developed by a team that includes people who have made games like CS:GO, Halo and Overwatchbut also Apex Legends, Battlefield and Valorant.

A truly special team, in short, for an experience that promises to be like such an evolutiongoing to act on the aspects that players consider vital for a PvP shooter and crafting gameplay that is both immediate and difficult to fully master.

At the moment, the date has not been announced game name nor the reference platforms, apart from the PC, where a first playtest will be held on August 25 and 26 to evaluate what has been done so far and collect the important feedback from the community. You can sign up by clicking here.