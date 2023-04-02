Intervention by the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue is underway due to the non-return of two Turin ski mountaineers who left this morning for an excursion in the Aosta Valley. The friends, having verified the non-return, sounded the alarm without knowing the exact location and reporting that cell phones are ringing and no one answers. Around 21, however, they provided a photo sent during the day by the ski mountaineers in the morning so that the rescuers were able to identify the area of ​​Chapeau des Dames, in Valtournenche where, after some checks, the cars were found. On site, by land, a team of technicians from the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and personnel from the Guardia di Finanza Alpine Rescue are operating with canine units from both, while the upper part will be operated by Air Zermatt by helicopter. In the area the avalanche danger is 4-considerable.