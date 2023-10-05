Mountains | Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe, shrank by a couple of meters

The height of Mont Blanc varies according to weather conditions.

French and Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe on the Italian border, is not quite so high anymore.

According to a recent measurement study, the top of the mountain rises to 4,805.59 meters, which is 2.22 meters less than in the previous measurement made two years ago.

The height of the mountain varies according to the weather conditions, and researchers speculate that this time the decrease in the height of the peak may be due to less rain during the summer. The next time the height of Mont Blanc will be measured again in two years.

Correction on Thursday at 15:39: Mont Blanc was wrongly claimed to be the highest mountain in Europe. The highest mountain in Europe is Elbrus.