If you follow all the religious movements from sects, groups and bees, and how they originated throughout history, you will find that they all went through the same path of escape and hiding, and resorting to mountains, caves, caves or extremist places, far and isolated, then usually the weakened religion or the minority warring religious sect takes ways In the mountain or rocky enclosed caves, far from the authoritarian, greedy and invading person, and there in that hiding place, those vulnerable can practice their rituals, secure their lives, and form their closed society, and they may grow up as a force, and they descend into the city again, invading this time, so passed History has people, races, sects, and religious movements that are chasing people. You find an example of them in the city of “Maaloula” or the city of “Salamiyah” in Syria, the Druze mountains, or the Greek mountain villages, and others in the world. Even the Spaniards or the remnants of the Goths fled towards the “Fendal” mountains. As small families, fleeing the Arab Islamic conquest, and forgot for long years until they multiplied generation after generation, and after eight hundred years they descended from those mountains, took control of the Iberian Peninsula, and drove the Muslims out of their last fortresses, Granada, and the Nepalese did when they invaded the lands of To the powerful Hind, then they took refuge in their mountains that are always guarded by clouds.

“Kathmandu”, the capital .. This is how it appears to the visitor, a city wrapped in religions and static secrets, cold walls emanating from them the fumes of burning sticks in its temples, and those colors that the hermits are covered with bright orange or dark brown. He feels that it is a piece created for the historical hiding of those fleeing their religion, far from their world. There is a primitive settlement in it, and it does not want to change, and the history does not change. It was located in the way of pilgrims coming from India to Tibet, China and Mongolia, and derived its name, meaning “the wooden temple” or the “Kathamandab” temple, which was built in the twelfth century of wood The “sal tree”, in which there are many Buddhist and Hindu temples, such as the temple of “Soyambhunath”, the temples of “the three gods” and the temple of “Jesse Devals”, so that it impresses its visitor with some religious serenity and the meanings of ascetic rituals, and does not find an opportunity to practice the evil dwelling in The issuance of many people, there is the hegemony of the worshiped city, and the presence of its mountainous place near the sky.

Kathmandu remains at the top of the Himalayas, and is forgotten in that remote high place, but events shook it, and the world felt it. In 2001, one of its princes and the Crown Prince killed members of his royal family, including the king, the queen and others, and committed suicide as a result of a dispute. Against a woman he wanted to marry, and his royal family refused, and in 2008 Nepal turned into a democratic republic, after 240 years of ownership, and years before a devastating earthquake that killed more than 5,500 of its residents, and affected historical and archaeological places, which exacerbated the delay, poverty and ignorance that Suffering from it, and adding to the torments of Nepal and its eternal isolation, from which it may derive its spirit of resistance, from which those distant mountains settled as a dwelling place and a temple.