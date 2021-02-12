The mountains of Earth could have stopped growing for a billion years, according to a study published by the scientific journal Science which reported that it thinned the planet’s continental crust, slowing the flow of nutrients into the sea and slowing the evolution of life.

The tectonic processes that form mountains stagnated during the Proterozoic, leaving the continents devoid of high mountains for almost 1 billion years.

Since the formation of mountains is crucial for the cycling of nutrients, the prolonged change in the activity of the earth’s crust may have led to the “1 billion years of boredom”, an eon in which the evolution of life on Earth stopped, according to a report by researchers from China, Canada and the United States.

The Proterozoic witnessed little activity, resulting in a steady decrease in the thickness of the crust as the mountains slowly eroded. Source: EFE

On geological timescales, even mountains are ephemeral. The enormous tectonic forces that propel vast swaths of the planet skyward are counteracted by endless processes of erosion.

Since the thickness of the earth’s crust is constantly changing, tracking the formation of mountains over time is challenging, but crucial to understanding the evolution of the planet’s surface and the life that lives on it.

Beijing University researcher Ming Tang and his colleagues presented a new indicator for understanding mountain (orogenic) processes.

Using europium anomalies in long-eroded zircons of ancient landforms to estimate the average thickness of the crust Throughout Earth’s history, Tang and his team discovered that mountain formation stopped for nearly a billion years during Earth’s Middle Ages.

While the continental crust was thick and active during the Archaic and Phanerozoic eons, the Proterozoic witnessed little activity, resulting in a constant decrease in the thickness of the crust as the mountains slowly eroded.

The authors suggest that this orogenic inactivity could be related to the supercontinent. Nuna-Rodina, which could have altered the thermal structure of the mantle, weakening the activity of the continental crust above.

As new nutrients did not reach the planet’s surface, the changes could also have caused a persistent famine in the oceans and, therefore, to have stopped the evolution of life for a time.

Source: Europa Press / DPA