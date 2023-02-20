Mountains | 200 avalanches and seven landslides have hit Tajikistan in five days

At least 19 people have died in avalanches in Tajikistan in less than a week.

Central Asia In Tajikistan, at least 19 people have died in the avalanches that have plagued the country for about a week.

“From February 15th to February 19th, 200 avalanches, seven landslides and six rockfalls were observed,” Tajik rescue officials said on Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

Ten of the victims died on Wednesday of last week. According to the news agency Reuters, there were estimated to be twenty victims last week.

Nearly all those killed lived in the mountainous Badakhshan Autonomous Region surrounded by the Pamir Mountains, near the borders of Afghanistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. The highest mountains in the area rise to more than 7,000 meters.

More than 400 households have had to leave their homes for safer areas.

In addition, at least one person has died in an avalanche on a highway near the country’s capital, Dushanbe.