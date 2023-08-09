Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Split

A porter falls from the top of K2 in the Himalayas, the second highest mountain in the world. His group climbs past the helpless man to the summit.

Pakistan – It happened on July 27, 2023 on K2 in the Karakorum Mountains, the second highest mountain in the world. At over 8000 meters, in the border area between China and Pakistan, some experienced a day of triumph when they conquered the summit – for others the tour ended with a fall to their death. The man who died in the accident could have been helped, witnesses say. If only one of the climbers had stopped to help him.

A porter fell at over 8,000 meters – and the climbers walked past him

After a 27-year-old Pakistani high-altitude porter fell at around 2:30 a.m. in the front of the group, around 50 people who were behind him on the route climbed past him. The man was hanging upside down and with bare legs in a safety rope the whole time – which he had attached himself for the paying mountaineers.

A new rope was installed as a replacement for the expedition groups so that they could climb past the site of the accident. The man was only pulled up three quarters of an hour after the accident, as the Austrian mountaineer Wilhelm Steindl told the Austrian newspaper default reported.

Climbing the summit was apparently more important than rescuing the man. Even experts warn of the dangers of mountaineering – and say that no dream is worth having an accident for. Or, as in this case, let someone else have an accident.

The drama on the K2 took place in a particularly narrow place

Steindl did not observe the accident on K2 from the immediate vicinity, as he did not climb the mountain that day. He had previously canceled the tour due to poor weather conditions that day. Two snow avalanches had already fallen, but the group of summiteers had been spared.

With a drone, a friend of Steindl’s cameraman, who was commissioned by Hello TV was on the way, the ascent was filmed. Using this material, Steindl and cameraman Philipp Fläming were later able to reconstruct what happened at the so-called “bottleneck”, a particularly dangerous key point on K2.

K2 in the Karakoram Mountains is the second highest peak in the world. He is considered to be particularly demanding. Now he has claimed his 96th fatality. © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

The time window to climb the summit of K2 was short – the pressure was correspondingly high

Due to the poor conditions, the various expeditions with a total of around 200 mountaineers only had a very limited time window to scale the summit. The pressure to succeed was obviously correspondingly high – possibly so high that people simply ignored the fact that a person had gotten into a life-threatening situation.

“The fact is that no organized rescue operation took place, although Sherpas and mountain guides were on site who could have become active,” Fläming explained default. “No one can claim that they could have made the diagnosis there that people can no longer be helped.”

“He died miserably there” – the injured porter was simply left hanging by mountaineers

His colleague goes even further in his accusations against the other climbers: “He died miserably there. It would have only taken three or four people to bring him down.”

On July 27, Norwegian Kristin Harila set a new world record on K2: in just 92 days, she climbed all 14 mountains higher than 8,000 meters. In the scene, their success is quite controversial, since it was only possible with a lot of technical and human help. Many blame mountaineers like her for the great competition on the summits. The fact that this deadly drama happened on the day of her great success on the summit, which completes her 8000m collection, confirms many in this opinion.

Drama at K2: “A living person is left there so that records can be achieved”

“It was a very heated, competitive summit rush,” reports Steindl. “What happened there is a disgrace. A living person is left behind so that records can be set.” According to his colleague Fläming, the mountain porter who died in the accident was also not qualified enough for such a demanding tour. He is the 96th fatality to die on the mountain.

Most people know that mountaineering is a very dangerous passion. Fatal accidents happen all the time. In Tyrol, seven people died in eight days. Then the mountain rescue service is often called upon, which is also active on the Zugspitze to help people in emergency situations. Avalanches or falling rocks are often unforeseeable and put alpinists in dangerous situations.