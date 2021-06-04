Mountaineering Several coronavirus-infected people climbed Mount Everest – in addition, the climbing season was ravaged by hurricanes

World the climbing season for the highest mountain, Mount Everest, ended this week. The season was considered particularly awkward, because of the coronavirus, hurricanes and misinformation, the news agency AFP says.

Last year, Nepal’s climbing activities were completely canceled, but this spring, climbers returned in large numbers. Although climbing on the Chinese side was canceled this year as well, 408 climbing permits were issued from Nepal. The monetary value is approximately $ 4.2 million (approximately EUR 3.5 million).

Quarantine restrictions were eased to promote the recovery of climbing, but the plan to study, isolate or control the disease was flawed, AFP notes. This led to climbing, which is deadly dangerous anyway, becoming even more dangerous.

Only weeks after the climbing season opened, a Norwegian climber Erlend Ness became ill in the base camp. When he was transferred to Kathmandu, his corona test result was positive. More viral infections followed.

Still an experienced climber Lakpa Sherpa decided that he had to take care of 23 clients on a climbing tour.

“This season was very difficult. We were already working under pressure because of Covid-19 disease, and then the weather betrayed us as well, ”he told AFP.

In Nepal, more than 9,000 infections were diagnosed daily in May.

“In the past, there was a cough, common cold risks, and a risk of avalanches and cracks. But this year, we were in danger of getting a coronavirus infection. We wouldn’t be able to climb up because it makes it harder to breathe and causes fatigue, ”the guide said Mingma Dorji Sherpa stated.

Despite the use of masks, hand washing, and isolation, the coronavirus began to spread. Dozens of coronavirus patients were evacuated from the mountain and at least two expeditions canceled the climb due to infections.

Several climbers reported on social media about their infections and that they still continued to climb. With the Icelandic duo Sigurdur Sveinsson and Heimir Hallgrimsson began coughing at an altitude of 7,000 meters, they suspected of being infected. Nevertheless, they continued and reached the 8,849-meter peak of Mount Everest.

As they descended, the symptoms worsened.

“In Camp Second, we were both very sick due to coughing, headaches and other symptoms. We suspected that everything was not right and we had to come down as quickly as possible, ”the duo said in a statement.

When they reached the base camp, both tested positive and were isolated from their tent.

What is special about Nepal is that the Nepalese authorities have not recognized any cases of infection on the mountain. According to AFP, this is because it could mean a loss of income of millions of euros for a poor country.

“Nepal invited foreign expeditions to climb and assured us of corona security. My clients did not feel the base camp was safe, ” Lukas Furtenbach, who was the first to cancel the climbing of his own expedition, notes.

The organizers of the expeditions have also censored the corona cases themselves. Therefore, no one knows the true number of infections.

“[Nepalin hallituksen] there are no excuses for blatant lies, denials and cover-ups this season, ”the mountaineering blogger Alan Arnette wrote on Friday, according to AFP.

If there was already enough challenge about the coronavirus, there were two hurricanes of their own that caused snowstorms in May on Mount Everest. The latter blizzard buried the climbers ’tents underneath.