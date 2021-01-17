Mountaineering Nepali climbers made history and conquered the “killer mountain” rising to an altitude of 8,611 meters

The world’s second highest mountain, K2, has never been conquered before in the winter.

Ten a group of Nepali climbers made history on the second highest mountain in the world on K2 on Saturday.

Nirmal Purja, Gelje Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma G, Sona Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Pem Chhiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Kili Pemba Sherpa and Dawa Tenjing Sherpa were the first to conquer the mountain in the winter.

The group also managed to return to base camp on Sunday, which unfortunately isn’t always any easier than getting to the top. Namely, the wind can blow up to 200 kilometers per hour, and the temperature can drop to 60 degrees below zero.

Rising to an altitude of 8,611 meters, K2 was the last mountain over 8,000 meters to be conquered in the winter.

The mountain has been nicknamed the “killer mountain” because of numerous attempts to conquer it.

Saturday’s successful conquest was overshadowed by a Spaniard climbing in another expedition Sergi Mingoten death. Mingote, 49, died after falling into a rail while on his way down to base camp.

Ten Nepali climbers were originally on different expeditions, but they eventually formed a new group to conquer K2 in the name of Nepal. They sang the country’s national anthem after reaching the top.