Mountaineering Mount Everest has become the last resting place for hundreds of people – Veika Gustafsson says waiting is the only way to avoid a life-threatening death trap

Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, has become the last resting place for hundreds of people. Still, the climbing joy doesn’t subside. Veikka Gustafsson, who has climbed the mountain three times, says that the current congestion caused by climbers is life-threatening: “Such a death trap that it doesn’t matter.”

Thousands a dream, the last resting place of hundreds.

More than 10,000 people have climbed to the top of Mount Everest over the years, and hundreds if not thousands of people will be heading to the roof of the world again in April-May.

Most likely some will never return but join the ranks of the hundreds of climbers whose journey ended on the highest mountain in the world.