From: Julia Hanigk

The second shoe of Günther Messner, who died on Nanga Parbat in 1970, has appeared. Reinhold Messner sees this as proof of his stories.

Bolzano – Over five decades after a tragic event in the Himalayas Reinhold Messner probably received the last piece of equipment from his brother Günther, who died in an accident at the time. “Today Günther’s second shoe finally arrived from Pakistan,” said the 79-year-old on Instagram. In June 1970, the brothers from South Tyrol climbed the 8,125 meter high Nanga Parbat in the Western Himalayas together. However, Günther Messner, the younger and less experienced of the two, did not survive the relegation.

Messner receives his dead brother's second shoe

The exact circumstances of what happened at that time have not been fully clarified to this day. In the past, the lack of clarity led to heated arguments between Reinhold Messner and some of his former companions, which even ended up in court. There was also an accusation of a lack of assistance. Messner always claimed that after reaching the summit, he and his brother descended to the other, easier side of the mountain, whereupon he lost contact with him.

Günther Messner's body remained on the mountain for a long time without its exact location being known. It was believed he was buried by an avalanche. It was only after the turn of the millennium that the bones of a mountaineer, which could be attributed to Günther Messner, were found on Nanga Parbat below the Diamir glacier at an altitude of around 4,300 meters. In 2005 the first shoe was discovered, which is now on display in a kind of chapel in one of Messner's museums at Sigmundskron Castle near Bolzano.

“Conspiracy theories refuted”: Messner sees final confirmation in his stories

In 2022, a second shoe was finally found and handed over to Reinhold Messner. The mountaineer sees this as the final proof of the truth of his stories. “Günther, thank you and thinking of you,” wrote Messner on Instagram. He also stated in a video on Instagram: “The conspiracy theories surrounding Günther and the tragedy on Nanga Parbat have finally been refuted.” In the video, the shoe was handed to him in a plastic bag. It was mentioned that the custom-made piece was discovered about 500 meters below the first site.

Reinhold Messner, now 79 years old, is one of the most renowned mountaineers in the world. He achieved the extraordinary feat of being the first person to climb all eight-thousanders. (jh with dpa)

