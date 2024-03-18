Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Three ski tourers got stuck in the ice in the Italian Alps. The accident site at an altitude of 2,300 meters was a challenge even for the emergency services.

Artesina – Tourers found themselves in an awkward situation in the north of Italy on Friday (March 15th): in the Artesina ski resort in the Piedmont region, the three mountaineers were stuck in a frozen gully on Mount Mondolè the Italian fire department Vigili del Fuoco announced. The emergency services captured the rescue in a spectacular video.

Emergency situation on the mountain: tourers get stuck in an ice gully at an altitude of 2,300 meters

The rescue operation took place on Mount Mondolè at an altitude of 2,300 meters. The three tourers were rescued with the help of a winch, the fire department wrote on Saturday on the platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the operation. You can initially see the emergency services there Drago 63 rescue helicopter fly over the site. In one image, one of the stuck tourers can be seen in a red jacket on a steep, snow-covered mountain wall.

Rescue from ice crack: This is how the rescue went

From the helicopter, the rescue workers lowered themselves onto the mountainside using a winch. The firefighters then climbed the last few meters to the three men in distress themselves. The footage shows an experienced rescuer using two ice axes to make his way up the steep, snow-covered terrain.

A screenshot from the video shared by rescue workers from the operation on Mount Mondolè in Italy. © X @vigilidelfuoco

When the rescuer arrives at the mountaineers in distress, he first makes the necessary preparations and is then pulled into the helicopter with a winch together with one of the tourers. Further details about the rescue operation were initially not known.

Depending on the operation and the current cost of fuel, a helicopter operation can cost between 45 and 60 euros per minute. Who pays for a rescue mission usually depends on the insurance of the person being transported. It is also relevant whether there was underlying negligence.