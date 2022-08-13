Remco Graas on the Nordektte crossing.

At the base of a 200-meter-high wall in the Red Needles of Chamonix, French Alps, a father and his 16-year-old son prepare for their climb. They both seem nervous and discuss who will lead the rope. “It’s just that we’ve only been climbing for eight months… Well, I climbed 25 years ago but a bad fall forced me to give it up and now I’ve come back for it, ”says the father, pointing at his son with his thumb. “Since he saw the documentary The Mountaineer, he went crazy and decided that he wanted to be a climber”, he points out with a circumstantial face. This documentary reflects the brief life of Canadian Marc André Leclerc, unknown to the general public, considered one of the most brilliant and unclassifiable mountaineers of this century.

One hundred meters above, we agree again in a meeting. Now it is the father who climbs in the lead. I ask the kid about his favorite mountain book, but he admits that he hasn’t read any. “Recommend one to me, please: I can no longer find documentaries. I think I’ve seen them all and the one I liked the least is one from Netflix about Nirmal Purja”, he explains. In this last point we agree: the need to satisfy the ego and to demonstrate to the rest its capabilities do not seem to be the most successful motivation to go to the mountains. Inner joy, as Edward Whymper asserted, should be enough of a boost. For decades, without the Internet or accessible audiovisual media, literature was the lever that set brilliant generations of mountaineers in motion. Books were a factory of dreams where the imagination counted enormously when it came to interpreting the meaning of the text. Nowadays, the immediacy that presides over everything favors audiovisual content, for many the perfect shortcut between reading and nothing.

Born in the Netherlands, Remco Graas spent his childhood summers in the Alps with his parents and siblings. He didn’t like mountains, they bored him, they tired him: he wanted to play with the PlayStation. His vacations were torture following the family trail from mountain pass. “But one day, something did click in my head. I accompanied my mother on an outing and lost track of time: I was excited, surprised to enjoy the landscape, my sensations, ”she explains by email. The day he found on the Internet the videos of the Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck climbing the north faces of the Eiger and the Grandes Jorasses on the run, he told himself that he had to go to meet the mountains. He moved to Innsbruck (Austria) and ended up working for Black Diamond, one of the most important manufacturers of mountain equipment. He is not a star in the image of Adam Ondra, Alex Honnold or Babsi Zangerl, sponsored by the brand, recognized for videos and images of extreme mountaineering, climbing or skiing. He has now just published a video in which he runs through the Nordkette mountain range, the landscape that he sees from his balcony, and that is the opposite of the action and adrenaline clips that he used to offer the firm for which he works. He also reveals without fuss the changes that he is experiencing in the mountain world, from his followers to the industry that equips them.

The vast majority of successful mountain-themed documentaries, which have won an Oscar or are offered on Netflix, focus on renowned figures from the world of climbing or mountaineering. Many times they are works of enormous quality, others barely scratch beyond the anecdote. Most of these publicly acclaimed jobs command significant budgets. The documentary of barely eight minutes that Remco Graas has just presented is as simple as it is honest, and recalls the basic rules of mountaineering: the need to go out to meet nature not to be Ueli Steck, nor Alex Honnold, but oneself. But there is more. Since the covid pandemic, the mountain world has experienced unusual frequentation. Suddenly, it seems that almost everyone wants to get away from the concrete to embrace different horizons. The mountain guides can’t keep up, they pass the works as if they were cards and the mountain destinations are saturated with a public eager to rub themselves with landscapes of sharp reliefs. Curiously, many who have never known how to appreciate the neighboring mountains, instead go out to meet the great renowned scenarios.

While glaciers die gangrenous from the heat, rock and ice slides forever alter the usual aesthetics of mountains and many mountaineering routes disappear forever, certain voices are raised so that mountaineering is not just another form of consumption, a fashion. The manufacturers of mountain equipment swear their respect for the environment and now defend responsible consumption that avoids long trips, planes, long car journeys and an attitude that favors the enjoyment of nearby settings. “The need to explore more and more of the mountains close to home grew when I moved to Innsbruck. Why travel through all the Alps if I have beautiful scenery like the Dolomites next to me, with exceptional rock walls and wonderful trails to get lost on foot or by bike. Why travel to Patagonia or Nepal then? I was in Nepal in 2015 and the cultural experience was great, but I don’t feel the need to climb there. Of course, these are personal opinions and it is true that trying not to move is too simple and would damage the economies of many mountain areas. It is a complex debate that must be approached with care and whose definitive answer is not simple”.

The avalanche of the public in the mountains has also revealed a lack of basic culture: garbage accumulates in settings that demand the greatest respect. “We shouldn’t be afraid to set an example. If I find garbage in the mountains, I take it with me, whether I’m alone or in company: cigarettes, containers, cans, paper… If we all make an effort to serve as an example, things should improve”, Remco Graas believes. Many guides from different countries who work in the Chamonix Valley, the cradle of mountaineering, are reflecting these days on the future of their work threatened by the degradation of their playing field and source of income: “We have to get more involved in educating our clients so that they stop looking for tops to put on Instagram and lean towards experiences that are as anonymous as they are gratifying”, they agree.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.