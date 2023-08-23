Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

The summit of the Scheibler in the Verwallberge. © Imago

During a climbing tour in the Verwallberge mountains near St. Anton (Tyrol), a mountaineer (64) fell down and killed her mountain guide (69) with her.

St. Anton – The Verwallberge between St. Anton and Ischl in Tyrol in Austria are not only a world-famous ski arena in winter. In summer, the peaks of up to 3,168 meters lure you into impressive mountaineering adventures. However, a summit tour by the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV) on the 2978 meter high Scheibler ended in drama on Tuesday.

Mountain guides from Austria led the groups

A group of 16 had planned a tour from the Kartellstausee (2020 meters) via Darmstädter Hütte (2384 meters) with a climb to the summit of the Scheibler – at the top two tour guides from the ÖAV. For the ascent to the summit, the alpinists were divided into two groups, which moved at a safe distance from each other on the mountain.

The dead were recovered by police helicopter. © IMAGO/zeitungsfoto.at/Liebl Daniel

The ascent to the summit was uncomplicated for both rope teams. When the second group descended, the drama happened around 4:20 p.m.: A 64-year-old from the Austrian state of Vorarlberg lost her footing on a steel cable insurance.

The two Austrians fell about 70 meters down

She fell down and swept the 69-year-old tour guide, also from Vorarlberg, who was descending in front of her. According to the police, both fell about 50 to 70 meters over steep and partly vertical terrain and hit the rock below.

The remainder of the group immediately made an emergency call. Some of them climbed to the fallen people, they showed no more signs of life. The climbers immediately tried to revive the two unconscious people, but without success. They sustained fatal injuries in the fall.

As a result, only the alpine police and the crew of a police helicopter were able to recover the dead. The other alpinists were led by the mountain rescue service and the police from the Darmstädter Hütte to St. Anton in the valley.

