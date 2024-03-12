Home page World

Two men triggered an avalanche during a mountain hike in Spain. One of them was dragged 200 meters. His companion made the rescue possible.

Burgos – It only took a moment of carelessness and the masses of snow rushed towards the valley. Last Saturday (March 9th), a tragic avalanche accident occurred on the north side of San Lorenzo in the Iberian Mountains, not far from Burgos in Spain. Two mountaineers, a 48-year-old and a 42-year-old, were hiking in an area where the cold wind had caused a layer of snow to freeze into ice. When crossing this layer, it broke and an avalanche was triggered. The older of the two alpinists was dragged about 200 meters by the masses of snow and sustained serious injuries.

Difficult rescue after avalanche: “Conditions were very bad.”

According to the local news website larioja.com One of the climbers made an emergency call at 10:45 a.m. A special Guardia Civil unit, teams of rescue workers and doctors from the nearby Valdezcaray ski resort and a helicopter were immediately called in. The whereabouts of the two mountaineers were initially unclear. However, the mountaineer, who was less seriously injured, managed to transmit their position using GPS, which made finding them easier.

However, the rescue was difficult because the place where the victims were was difficult to reach. This problem was exacerbated by a snowstorm and freezing temperatures.

“The conditions were very bad,” explains the manager of the ski area, Carlos Pérez la rioja. He also draws attention to the danger of crossing a mountain “a day after a snowfall, with a snowstorm, poor visibility and so much cold.” Pérez also recalls the danger posed by off-piste skiing, which he explains is an increasingly common practice.

Man seriously injured after avalanche – transported to the valley by rescue workers

The 48-year-old suffered serious injuries, including hypothermia and numerous broken bones. Since he was unable to descend under his own power, he had to be transported to the valley station by the rescue teams. There he was transferred to a waiting ambulance, which took him to a nearby soccer field. From there they were transported by helicopter. The other climber only suffered minor injuries and received medical care at the ski resort's first aid station.

Avalanches are a real danger, especially away from the pistes. There are always accidents with fatalities caused by the snow masses. So found in one place France, four people died in an avalanche. In Austria only recently two German vacationers hit by an avalanche.

