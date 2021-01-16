Catalan mountaineer Sergi Mingote, 49, has died after suffering a fall during his descent from K2, as confirmed this Saturday by the Minister of Health and personal friend, Salvador Illa.

The mountaineer from Parets del Vallès, a Barcelona town where he was mayor by the PSC between 2011 and 2015, suffered a serious fall during his descent from camp 1 to advanced base camp and needed assistance. However, despite putting in place an evacuation device, nothing could be done to save his life.

The Catalan, with 11 ‘eight thousand’, led the expedition of the Nepalese agency Seven Summit Treks to crown the K2, 8,611 meters and one of the most dangerous mountains on the planet, in winter. In spite of everything, he did not manage to reach the summit and spent the night on field 3 with the Chilean Juan Pablo Mohr.

“Shocked by the news of the accident that has killed a magnificent athlete, former socialist mayor of Parets and personal friend. A hug and all my affection to the family and friends of Sergi Mingote », Illa wrote in her official account of the social network Twitter.

Shortly after, the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, also showed his dismay at what happened and sent a message of encouragement to the loved ones of the mountaineer who left his life. · «Sad death of Sergi Mingote at K2. He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life, ”Sánchez said in a post on his Twitter account this Saturday. The president has sent a huge hug to the loved ones of this “great athlete.”