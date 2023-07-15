An intervention is underway by the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue on the Aiguille Noire de Peuterey at an altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level for the recovery of two mountaineers who were victims of an accident on the normal descent route. One of the two reports that he is injured but in fair physical condition while there is no news of the other. He would have crashed but it is not possible to ascertain his conditions. The intervention is complicated by the poor visibility at high altitude which makes sighting and approaching and subsequent recovery very difficult.

The mountaineer who is missing is still hooked to the mountaineering rope but shows no signs of life and the clouds above make it impossible to ascertain his condition. If there was a clear sky, the rescuers could intervene with the helicopter: the crew is ready at the Courmayeur heliport. Otherwise, recovery attempts will resume tomorrow, weather permitting.