A mountaineer died this morning, July 25, falling on the Swiss side of the Matterhorn. The man was climbing and fell about a hundred meters on the East face. The accident occurred at an altitude of 3,460 meters and the causes are still being ascertained. The police of the Canton of Valais are proceeding with the identification of the victim.

The alarm was raised immediately by other people who witnessed the fall. The rescuers who arrived on site by helicopter could do nothing but confirm the death of the mountaineer. The man had left very early from the Hörnli refuge, at 3,260 meters, to reach the summit (4,478 meters) along the normal Swiss route.