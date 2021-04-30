Mountain training Top runner Topi Raitanen regularly breathes carbon monoxide – HS explains why

Sport|Mountain training
Top runner Topi Raitanen invests heavily in training for a high place. To verify its benefits, Raitanen has visited before and after long mountain camps where carbon monoxide is inhaled.
Steeplechase and future Olympic athlete Topi Raitanen is not a smoker. On the contrary, far from it.
In recent years, however, Raitanen has undergone the procedure a dozen times, in which he has drawn into his lungs the amount of carbon monoxide, or carbon monoxide, contained in 1–2 cigarettes.
A layman might ask, what the heck? Carbon monoxide can be dangerous.
.
#Mountain #training #Top #runner #Topi #Raitanen #regularly #breathes #carbon #monoxide #explains
Leave a Reply