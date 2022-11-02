Mountain running | Susanna Saapunki competes in the World Championships on a route so steep that you may need four-wheel drive to climb it

The corona infection that came in the middle of summer erased many competitions from Susanna Saapung’s calendar. It took up to two months to get back into competitive shape.

About the skier with a person who has become a mountain runner Susanna Saapungilla has the most important competition of the year ahead of him on Friday.

Saapunki is excited that, after two corona postponements, he will finally be able to compete in the sport’s World Championships in Chiang Mai, located in the northern part of Thailand.

Saapunki, 30, who lives and trains in the mountains of northern Italy, will compete in the World Championships on Friday and Sunday.

Friday’s uphill race is his main race, and on Sunday it’s the so-called up-down race.

The arrival of his coach and father-in-law arrived Kari Miettunen with to the World Cup scenery on Monday. The time difference to Central Europe was six hours, but Saapunki wanted to invest until the last minute in training at home and at high altitude.

“Preparation has gone well, and everything has been able to do what was wanted. I managed to do all the hard enough exercises last week. If I had already traveled here last week, I would have had to do those exercises in the heat. It wouldn’t have been a good thing,” Saapunki told HS on Wednesday.

In recent days, the temperature has been over 30 degrees, according to Saapung.

“I was afraid of worse than what it has felt like now, but yes, the heat will be a challenge for everyone when we go to the maximum in the race.”

The route of Friday’s race is 8.5 kilometers long, and the entire distance is uphill. Measured vertically, there are 1,065 meters of ascent. The average steepness is 12.6 percent.

The beginning and the end of the track are gentle, but from three to six kilometers there is a section where the climb is 600 meters and the average gradient is 20 percent.

There are steeper parts on the way, so the competitors may have to climb with four-wheel drive at times, i.e. also using their hands.

In Sunday’s race, on the 11.2 kilometer route, you will first go up half way, and then descend approximately the same length. The height difference is 475 meters.

I arrived has had time to get to know the main features of the route of both races.

“The base is quite different from Europe in general. It is more technical because there is more rock and rhizome. The uphill race has one and a half kilometers of asphalt at the beginning and end.”

Saapung’s competition season has been tinged by the mid-summer corona infection, which came from the European Championships in La Palma from the Canary Islands. In those games, Saapunki finished fifth in both trips.

“The uphill race was as expected, but I even pulled the 17 kilometer up and down race to the top. It went surprisingly well.”

At the beginning of the season, Saapunki finished second in the World Cup competition.

“It was one of my best races ever.”

Corona infection erased four mc races from Saapung’s competition calendar. It took up to two months to get back into competitive shape. According to Saapung, it has been normal among mountain runners.

In Slovenia at the beginning of October, he finished second and third.

“Those results showed that I’m back in the game.”

In the World Championships, Saapunki aims for the top places, but considers the Africans as favorites.

“It can depend on the day whether you reach the top five or fifteen.”

The World Trail Running Championships are also taking place in Thailand this week. Several Finns compete in them, including one from Espoo Anna-Stiina Erkkiläwho is participating in the 40 kilometer race.