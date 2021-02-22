In the Italian Alps, the mountain rescue service was able to rescue a hiker who had suffered an accident who had stayed in the wilderness for seven days without protection.

Trieste – A story like something out of an adventure film happened last week in the Italian Alps near the border with Slovenia. There, the Italian mountain rescue service was able to rescue a hiker from Trieste who had spent seven days alone in the mountains without protection.

Hiker in the Alps had an accident – only his dog kept him company

Together with his dog, the Italian set out on a mountain tour lasting several days, during which he wanted to spend the nights in different mountain huts. During the mountaineering, however, the man fell several meters on a slope and broke his ankle, as the Italian mountain rescue service reported on Facebook. Although the hiker had a cell phone with him, the device had no reception at the crash site, which is why the victim had no choice but to wait for his rescue.

When the man did not return to Trieste as planned after several days, his girlfriend reported him missing and called the police and mountain rescue. The woman was able to inform the emergency services of the last known whereabouts of the missing person, which enabled a targeted search.

Mountain rescue service rescues hikers after seven days – protected from the cold with leaves and a hiking map

When the emergency services flew over the area in a helicopter, they discovered a rescue blanket between the trees under which the hiker who had suffered the accident tried to keep warm. When the emergency services arrived at the man from Trieste, he was still conscious. The hiker had also covered himself with leaves and a hiking map to protect himself from the cold and despite his injured ankle, he had rolled up to a watercourse to get drinking water. Even his dog, named “Ash”, hadn’t left the man’s side.

The mountain rescue service was able to rescue both the man and the dog using a winch and bring them to the nearest hospital for treatment. The hiking excursion ended happily for both of them after seven days in the mountains. (fd)