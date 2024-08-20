Home World

From: Christoph Sahler, Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

A German hiker is missing in the Tyrolean holiday resort of Finkenberg. Despite the use of helicopters and search dogs, the search remains unsuccessful.

Finkenberg – A German hiker who checked into the Friesenberghaus in the Austrian holiday resort of Finkenberg on Thursday, August 15, has disappeared. The hut owner reported him missing the evening after his arrival, reported the Tyrol Police Department.

Unsuccessful search for missing person in Tyrol: German hiker disappears during hiking tour in Zillertal

The hiker had set off straight away on a summit tour in the Zillertal. When he did not return for the night by 10 p.m., the hut owner alerted the police. He and three other people immediately began a search, but it was unsuccessful.

During a tour on the Hoher Riffler, a hiker from Germany disappeared without a trace. © imageBROKER/Moritz Wolf/Imago

The following Friday (16 August) the search was continued with the support of the mountain rescue service, the Alpine police, police helicopters and search dogs. Despite these extensive efforts, the missing hiker, who is reportedly Picture-According to information, the man is a 60-year-old man from Frankfurt, and could not be found on the mountain. The search had to be interrupted during the night. The search operation was suspended without success for the time being.

“Not a very difficult tour”: Zillertal mountain rescue service surprised by missing German holidaymaker

The Ginzling mountain rescue service is puzzled by the mysterious disappearance of the German holidaymaker. “The tour from the Friesenberghaus to the Hoher Riffler is actually not a very difficult one. At a height of around 700 metres, there are few places where you could fall,” explains local station manager Ulli Huber of the Tyrolean daily newspaperNevertheless, the authorities fear an accident; unfortunately, fatal accidents happen again and again in the Alps. (csa/moe)