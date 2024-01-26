Starting line in Madonna di Campiglio for Mountain Progress Lab, the Audi project which aims to create a sustainable mobility ecosystem in the splendid setting of the Alps. Thanks to the involvement of qualified interlocutors, Campiglio will become an ideal base camp where to develop a laboratory capable of generating environmental awareness, applying a scientific approach in the implementation of measures to safeguard the place and reinterpreting its vocation beyond that of tourism. In fact, the mountain resort aims to become a destination capable of processing and interpreting the data collected to make more informed and efficient decisions in the management of tourist flows, developing a more widespread tourism in time and space that enhances the entire annual seasonality and places away from the usual routes. Campiglio also wants to present itself not only as a tourist destination, but also as an ideal place to carry out work, encouraging smart workers and offering increased liveability of the location.

H-FARM is also in the field

The project involves various actors. H-FARM, an international innovation platform that brings together digital professionals, entrepreneurs and students, a partner of Audi since 2016, together with the brand of the four rings and the locality has designed an experimental project supported from a scientific point of view by the University of Trent. Through an innovative method of monitoring the territory, a fleet of Audi Q4 e-trons – the compact full electric SUV of the four rings – acts as a “sentinel of the territory”. Using specific sensors, it detects crucial indicators of the state of health of the environment such as the evolution of temperature, the barometric trend, the humidity of the air, the presence of nitrogen dioxide, the concentration of fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10 ) in addition to vehicular flows. Data that integrates the information collected by fixed sensors placed along the Eco-routes, sample areas of the territory defined together with the locality and monitored in both the winter and summer periods. In addition to environmental data, the specially equipped Audi Q4 e-trons will collect information on individual behavior through an interactive experience contextual to the car journey. Citizens and tourists, during electric journeys, will interact with the Artificial Intelligence on board, leaving traces of habits, lifestyles and perceptions of sustainability.

The starting point is the new Smart Hub

The electric mobility experience along the Eco-routes, which integrates into the alternative mobility system already foreseen in the area, has as its starting point the new Smart Hub, near the Laghetto di Campiglio. A new multifunctional place, as well as a real 360° charging station, the main pit stop of the Eco-routes. An open place for smart working in the locality, it will be equipped with a high-power Ewiva charging station. This additional charging point will be integrated with the electrification already activated in the area: in the Campiglio and Pinzolo area there are now 5 charging stations including Enel X Way and Audi recharge columns available to customers and all owners of electric cars . The evidence obtained and the actions undertaken by the locality thanks to the reading of the data will be made available to users on a periodic basis on a digital platform, which can be consulted online and has a strong visual impact. Mountain Progress Lab will also be told by the protagonists of Audi We Generation, the digital storytelling project promoted by Audi in partnership with H-FARM. The university students involved in Audi We Generation will have the opportunity to share all phases of the project with their community of Gen Z kids, actively participating in the events, trying out the e-mobility driving experiences and interviewing the researchers who will work on the collection and data analysis.