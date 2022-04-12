In the update v34 It was launched Study, the first of the productivity-oriented home environments. As part of v39, the second is coming, which will allow us to leave the city behind.

The new environment Studying in the mountains is the perfect place to focuswhether you’re answering Messenger calls, catching up on the latest news, or trying to write a novel.

To access this new Home environment, just search for the new tab “Virtual Workspace”Of v39 in the settings menu of Quest.

Meta Quest 2 and Multitasking

Over the past year some features have been launched that were designed to be multitasking while wearing the headset, but they were all in the experimental settings.

Now, with the new update, all the features of multitasking have gone from Experimental to being fully available. This means that there is no longer any need to opt-in.

For applications that support multiple instances (such as the Meta Quest Browser), you will now be able to select which window to restore when clicking on the corresponding icon in the general menu.

The company is also working on making it easier to switch between apps and go back to the last one that had been opened. This will all come over the next month.

Sharing on iOS systems

Share to Headset will begin rolling out on iOS devices as part of v39. To recap: Share to Headset allows you to quickly and conveniently send VR content from your phone to your Quest.

Always make sure that Quest is turned on and bluetooth is enabled; at that point just open a website from your phone, click on Share, choose the app Oculus → Open Nowselect your headset, and it will automatically open in the Browser when you put it on.

The update v39 will come gradually over the next few weeks.