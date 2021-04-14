Mikhail Mishustin instructed Dagestani politicians to ensure that the money allocated for the development of the subject is not “wasted” … The prime minister paid special attention to the need for efficient spending of budget funds, investors and taxpayers during his trip to the region. According to political analysts interviewed by Izvestia, cash flows from the federal center quite often end up in the pockets of local clans. and elites and do not reach the residents. However, the change in the leadership of the subject should have a positive effect on the solution of this problem.

Calculation of expenses

Last week there were several resignations of governors at once – in Tuva, Ulyanovsk region and North Ossetia. However, the prime minister’s visit to Dagestan should not be associated with political reshuffles – the change of power here took place relatively long ago, in October last year. … Then Vladimir Vasiliev, who ruled the republic since 2017, was replaced by Sergei Melikov, who had previously worked as a senator from the Stavropol Territory and deputy director of the Federal Service of the National Guard.

In one day, the prime minister visited three cities at once. The trip started from Derbent and its central city hospital … The medical institution needs additional equipment and new ambulances, employees told the Prime Minister. Mikhail Mishustin promised to deal with the existing problems.

– I am absolutely sure that the modernization of the primary level, which we are doing on behalf of the President, is the very message, [благодаря которому] and Derbent hospitals, and everyone else will be able to receive assistance in the form of equipment , to make the necessary modernization, and, most importantly, to make it possible for our people to receive highly qualified medical care at a very high level, so that [жители] did not travel to the regions, to foreign countries, but could get it on the spot from wonderful specialists – said Mikhail Mishustin, examining the admission and operating department.

After discussing social problems, the head of the Cabinet drew attention to the development of tourism and infrastructure in the city. During an excursion to the Derbent fortress “Naryn-Kala” he was presented with a plan for spending funds from the federal budget and extra-budgetary sources for the construction of social, sports and transport facilities … The total funding for these purposes will tentatively amount to over 330 billion rubles. Mikhail Mishustin admitted that he dreamed of getting to Derbent to get acquainted with its history. The development of the city is, of course, necessary, but to achieve the goals set, the allocated amounts should not be “lost” , noted the prime minister.

– Those big funds that we are all going to invest together – the state, investors, you – people who live, with your taxes will pay for the future of your city. But it is very important that there is public control, so that, as the president said, the opinion that people have is taken into account in all managerial decisions. AND it is very important that not a penny is spent, forgive me for such a word, to the left, so as not to squander the funds that investors and those who want to make this city even more beautiful will collect bit by bit – said Mikhail Mishustin.

Then the prime minister went to Kaspiysk, where he was shown a kindergarten under construction. … The amount of federal funding for the construction of nurseries and schools in the region exceeds 8 billion rubles, he recalled.

The third and last point of the Dagestan tour was Makhachkala, where the prime minister monitored the construction of the new airport terminal and spoke with the acting head of the subject, Sergei Melikov. … The main topic of the talks were projects for the socio-economic development of the republic until 2024 and for the period until 2030. These documents will be sent for approval by the federal authorities in the near future, Sergei Melikov promised the Prime Minister.

Past the checkout

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Dagestan is among the leaders in the number of registered cases of bribery in 2020 … The appointment of Vladimir Vasilyev as governor in 2017 was aimed at ensuring that the cash flow from Moscow to the region did not linger in the pockets of local clans and elites, political analyst Alexei Chadayev told Izvestia.

– The funds simply did not reach ordinary people. The former governor’s job was to break this system … The allocated amounts were to go towards the development of the republic. But Vasiliev had no ties with Dagestan, and because of this, his figure caused a lot of controversy. Therefore, he was replaced by Melikov, who has Ossetian roots, – the expert explained.

Now the main task of the interim office is to balance the interests of the elites and fulfill the tasks of developing the subject. The change of power led to social and economic revival in the region, State Duma deputy from Dagestan Gadzhimet Safaraliev told Izvestia. … The interlocutor understands the situation in the subject, because he worked as the presidential envoy in the North Caucasian Federal District.

– He’s not a new person at all. He is immersed in the topic. There are many problems – both in the economic and social spheres. … We need to develop tourism and the agro-industrial complex. Now a lot is being done, for example, so that Russians and foreigners come to Derbent, one of the oldest cities in Russia, – said the politician.

In addition to low incomes of the population, a low level of social support and outdated infrastructure, there are also difficulties with security in Dagestan, political analyst Dmitry Fetisov told Izvestia. Given the experience of Sergei Melikov in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard, there should be no problems in the fight against terrorist threats. , the expert believes.

Local residents told Izvestia that the population is worried about frequent poisoning. In February, about 30 people were admitted to the hospital, the story repeated itself in March, but 50 people have already turned to doctors. Among the reasons are the old treatment facilities, which the Dagestani authorities promised to renew.