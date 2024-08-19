Home World

Tourists in the Alps often lack respect for nature, complains the operator of a mountain hut. Many are therefore calling for measures to be taken.

Mazzin Val di Fassa – Heavy storms in Austria and Tyrol are currently causing landslides. The upscale ski resort of St. Anton am Arlberg is also in ruins. Mudslides have devastated hoteliers’ cellars. Nevertheless, locals and restaurateurs hope that ski tourists will return in winter. Some people are asking, can nature even tolerate mass tourism anymore?

Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner has been calling for a better distribution of the many guests for some time, as he said in an interview with merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA explained. For example, he wants to introduce a fee in his home region for using the mountain passes. He would prefer to have some passes closed completely. Martin Riz, manager of the Antermoia refuge in the Dolomites, is also concerned and even speaks of frightening conditions.

Tourists ignore bans in the Alps: Waste and bathing tourists in alpine lakes

“I have only been here for a short time,” he says at The DolomitesA few years, however, were enough to notice major changes, says Riz. The mountain guide attributes this to a lack of respect, especially for the “rules of the mountains”. He complains about rubbish on the paths and in front of the refuge, dog excrement and tourists who bathe in the alpine Lake Antermoia instead of enjoying the peace and beauty of the mountains.

According to Riz, tents are now a widespread problem. Bans are ignored. Tourists simply camp in front of the hut. Duilio Boninsegna, manager of the Pradidali hut in Trentino-South Tyrol, also points out the problems. In the past, “mountain experts” came who had not even thought about showering, but nowadays hikers come who want to wash themselves and are looking for a single room, says the hut manager at The Dolomites.

Dark side of mass tourism: tourists ignore bans in the Alps

But it is not only in the Alps that tourists stand out like foreign bodies and make representatives of Alpine clubs in South Tyrol angry. In many places, locals are also annoyed by the disrespectful behavior of tourists. Bavaria may be more popular than ever with foreign tourists, but attractiveness also has its downsides. In many cities, travelers now have to pay an extra fee. In Venice, tourists have been paying an entrance fee since April, just like Reinhold Messner demands for the Dolomites.

With a view to the Winter Olympics, the Nature is already at its limits. Former ski racer Felix Neureuther is sharply critical in an ARD documentary and calls for changes. “For me, this is what we must preserve for future generations: the natural cultural landscape in the Alps, the fascination of the mountains, protected habitats, established places, culture and nature in balance.” (sthe)