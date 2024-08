Mountain: Hiker Falls and Dies on Gran Sasso

A 56 year old hiker (whose identity is currently unknown) died after falling from Pizzo Cefalone (2,500 meters), the highest peak on the western ridge of Gran Sasso, the seventh of the entire massif, within the territory of the municipality of L’Aquila. The hiker’s body was recovered by Alpine Rescue personnel and transferred to the hospital in L’Aquila.