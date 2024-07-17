Home page World

The steep gorges on Lake Garda have a special appeal for holidaymakers. They proved fatal to an experienced mountain guide.

Tignale – A fatal accident has shaken the Lake Garda region. A 38-year-old mountain guide from Austria has died in Tignale. Much is still unclear, the Italian police are investigating, reports the news portal Brescia TodayThe mountain guide was with a group near the Piovere waterfall on Monday (July 15). Suddenly the 38-year-old fell into the depths.

Panoramic view of Lake Garda: The pilgrimage church Madonna di Monte Castello in Tignale. © Imago

Fatal accident at Lake Garda: Mountain guide falls into the depths in front of his group

It is said that he fell about 50 meters into the void. The 38-year-old died at the scene of the accident. Mountain rescue and fire service personnel could only confirm his death. Recovering the body proved difficult, even with the help of a helicopter.

The area on the west coast of Lake Garda (Italy) is particularly popular for canyoning. It is “an adventure in a magnificent setting,” according to various websites. In the gorges, waterfalls or steep boulders are overcome, and in some cases the adventurous have to be abseiled down. Various photos on social networks show people in wetsuits jumping into crystal-clear pools while canyoning or hanging from ropes on rock faces in gorges.

Mountain guide dies in canyoning accident on Lake Garda

According to the mountain guide, smallnewspaper.at from Klagenfurt. Previously, it was only known that he was a man of Austrian nationality. He was considered very experienced and, according to his group, knew the area around Lake Garda very well.

For many, Lake Garda is the dream destination in Italy. Reports on Health emergencies or astronomical prices leave sworn Lake Garda lovers cold. After all, it also affects people in other holiday destinations, as the business magazine Forbes found out. (ml)