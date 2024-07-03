Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The pyramid-shaped peak of the Dent d’Herens on the border between Italy and Switzerland in the Aosta Valley. © Dreamstime/Imago

The leader was seriously injured in a fall and the rescue helicopter could not reach them. Three holidaymakers from Italy were stuck overnight on the Dent d’Herens.

Breuil – horror scenario on the four-thousand-meter peak. During the ascent to the Dent d’Herens (4173 meters), a group of tourists suddenly lost their mountain guide. And this in difficult weather conditions in the Aosta Valley.

Alpine emergency call in the Aosta Valley: Holidaymakers stuck overnight on the Dent d’Herens

The emergency call to the mountain rescue service was received at around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday (2 July), reports The RepublicThe leader had fallen and the three Belgian holidaymakers (two men, one woman) were stuck on a small terrace at 3750 metres.

The first rescue attempts failed and the helicopter had to turn around due to poor visibility. Then night came and there was nothing more that could be done for helpers from Italy and Switzerland. The Belgian trio had to wait on the rocky outcrop until at least sunrise.

Italian tourists trapped on four-thousand-meter peak in sub-zero temperatures – mountain guide breaks his pelvis

The temperature dropped to minus two degrees Celsius during the night, but fortunately the tourists did not suffer from hypothermia, according to media reports. A rescue helicopter brought them to safety at 12 noon on Wednesday. Until midday, visibility at Dent d’Herens was still too poor for the approach, and a rescue on foot on a stretcher over the steep face was difficult. Nevertheless, rescuers had already gathered on the ground, but then the helicopter reported success.

The mountain guide was hit even worse. He broke his leg, according to The Republic the pelvis, was taken to the hospital in Aosta under code yellow.

Two-day tour on the Dent d’Herens in the Aosta Valley – “very complicated structured summit”

As was recently the case for two injured holidaymakers on the Grossglockner, it was also the second night on the mountain for the hiking group in the Aosta Valley. The Belgians had started in Valtourneche on Monday and then slept in a bivouac at 3,500 metres. On Tuesday they wanted to reach the summit of the glacier, to the Aosta refuge. And from there descend to Prarayer.

The Swiss Alpine Club describes the Dent d’Herens as a “very complicatedly structured peak”. In the north it rises a good 1300 metres above the sluggish ice masses of the Tiefmatten glacier. In the south two short and one long rocky ridge lead away from the summit. One of the “most spectacular ascents of a four-thousand-metre peak”, enthuses the Swiss Alpine Club. (moe)