Today I’ll tell you about the Mountain Everest 60a mechanical gaming keyboard developed by a company that aims to produce peripherals capable of fully satisfying gamers and content creators through a mix of innovation, design, quality and customization.

This keyboard represents a compact solution, adopts the 60% format that has long been a huge success on the desks of gamers and beyond. Curious to know how it behaves? Let’s start immediately from the base, that is packaging and design.

Package contents

There packaging is very accurate, above the box we find the Mountain mantra “Reach your summit” and on the front there is instead the magnetic closure that opens easily and reveals the contents. We find the keyboard, protected in a plastic casing, and underneath there are 4 magnetic supports to adjust the height of the peripheral (2 per side), the USB-A to USB-C cable, a keycap with the company logo and finally a tool used to remove keycaps and switches.

The package of the numeric keypad is almost identical, obviously more compact, and also in this case we find 4 magnetic supports to adjust the height, the only “accessory” available in this box.

Below I leave you an unboxing video of the Mountain Everest 60, so you can better see what is described above.

Design

One of the main features of the Mountain Everest 60 is the modularitya feature that inherits from its older sister Everest Max and that we find in the presence of the numeric keypad (sold separately on the official website) which can be connected to both the left and right of the keyboard if necessary through a practical system of sockets and USB-C connector carefully hidden for keep a clean design.

On the sides of the keyboard we find in fact two magnetic doors which once removed reveal a USB-C port and two small cylindrical holes. On the numeric keypad we find as many flaps that hide two cylindrical supports and the USB-C connector, and you can orient everything to the right or to the left according to your preference by acting on a mechanism located on the underside of the keypad.

Simple and effective, even if at times it seemed to me it took a little too much strength to manage this mechanism and I’m afraid that in the long run, playing too much, something could break; be clear, it is a fear of mine that at present it has no basis on which to rely, the materials used are of excellent quality and in the end I do not think that you find yourself putting on and taking off the keyboard every day, but in every case I would have preferred that the mechanism used was smoother.

The layout it is US-ANSI custom, nothing new for such peripherals. The various classic functions that are also found on full keyboards are accessible via key combinations, F1, F2 and so on are used with the combinations “Fn + 1 ″, Fn + 2” etc. and it is possible to adjust, for example, the brightness through the combinations “Fn +,” and “Fn +.” or the system volume via “Fn +]” and “Fn +[“.

Sul retro ci sono ben 3 porte USB-C per il collegamento al computer, situate a sinistra, al centro e a destra, una caratteristica che rende la Mountain Everest 60 adatta a qualsiasi postazione e permette di gestire al meglio il cavo per non creare disordine. Peccato che le due porte che non vengono utilizzate siano sprovviste di “tappo”, sarebbe stato bello ricevere in confezione dei supporti magnetici simili a quelli presenti ai lati da poter apporre sulle porte non utilizzate, sia per una questione di manutenzione (per evitare che polvere e sporco possa entrare nei connettori), sia per una questione estetica.

L’RGB lighting could certainly not be missing in a product of this type, and in fact each key is illuminated individually and the color can be customized through the Base Camp software, but not only, in fact the illumination of the keys is combined with that along the edges of the keyboard, also this can be customized via software, a feature that I really appreciated because it allows you to create very beautiful light effects, for example you can set the colors of the Italian flag or other tricolor flags, or create a rainbow effect and much more.

Above you can see what the keyboard looks like with all magnetic media attached and therefore with the maximum possible inclination, or two per side. An alternative solution to the classic supports that are usually found on mechanical keyboards that I particularly appreciated for its originality, but also for an aesthetic question, while at the level of functionality we say that we are on the same level; perhaps thanks to the shape of these supports it is possible to obtain greater stability, a feature not to be overlooked.

The keyboard plate is made of aluminum, and the Mountain Everest 60 has been designed to be silentin fact, it has a silicone layer in the lower part and a layer of foam on the PCB and between PCB and top plate, nothing is left to chance and the quality of the materials is certainly reflected in the weight of 768 grams.

Switch and keys

Going to the site to buy the Mountain Everest 60 there are two options available regarding the switches, it is in fact possible to choose between tactile switches blue 55 and linear yellow 45; respectively they require a force of 55 g and 45 g as the name implies and both are proprietary switches. As you can see from the photo above, the version I tested is the one with switch yellow, these are proprietary linear switches already lubricated from the factory and I must say that I found them fantastic.

If you are looking for switches that make the typical * click * each time you press the key then tactiles might be more for you, but I don’t express myself more because I haven’t had a chance to try them.

These yellow ones, on the other hand, I tried them thoroughly and I can say that the feedback is really great. They are perfect for the gaming, precise and reliable, also suitable for competitive contexts in which movement is king. At the same time I also found them excellent for writing, certainly your personal taste also comes into play here, but personally I think they are also very valid for this area.

In particular, I recommend these yellow switches in case your station is in a position of the house frequented by other people, they are in fact quite silent, I invite you to listen to the sound in the video below.

Even with regard to the switches there is anyway ample room for customization, if it is true that the possible choices on the site are only the two I told you about, it is also true that the mounted switches are hot-swappable and are not soldered, so you can easily remove them and mount any switch you prefer. It will be easier to mount 3-pin switches, but 5-pin switches can also be used.

The keys are instead made in double-shot PBT plasticthey are therefore of excellent workmanship and made to last over time, moreover the characters are printed with translucent characters to optimize the RGB backlighting when it is active.

The frets are also equipped with Cherry stabilizers, factory lubricated with Krytox GPL 205 Grade 0, the same ones used on the Everest Max.

As for the styles of the keys, there are 11 colors, including the one in black which is the one I reviewed and that I showed you in the photos, and you can find them all on the official website at the time of purchase.

Base Camp Software

To customize the various keyboard settings you have to rely on the Base Camp software, available only for Windows and designed specifically for Mountain peripherals; the software is available in various languages, including English, but unfortunately there is no Italian. The Mountain Everest 60 was recognized immediately and without problems, so I immediately tried my hand at the various customization options, but first I checked for firmware updates in the settings tab; there was an update available, so I downloaded and installed it and the procedure was quick and painless, no problems found.

By accessing the lighting section you can customize the RGB lighting of the Mountain Everest 60, setting a different color for each single key or selecting a group of keys to assign the same color. Various plays of light are also available, such as the classic breathing effect, or the color wave and so on. Depending on the effect chosen, the direction of movement, speed, light intensity and colors can be changed. As mentioned above, the customization does not only concern the keys, but also the side edges. If the numeric keypad is connected, it will be immediately recognized by the program and we can customize it in the same way.

Another tab available is the one called Key Binding, where you can assign a function to each key on the Mountain Everest 60 or even create Macros. The macro creation system is well developed, it allows you to record your actions, even those of the mouse if you want, also recording the timing or setting a custom delay between one action and another. Once the macro has been created, we can save it and assign it to a specific key.

In my tests I had a bit of difficulty with the last step, the macro was in fact recorded and saved, but the assignment was not successful, the macro was assigned by software but when the selected key was pressed, the latter did not was being played.

The problem recurred also by simply changing the function of a key of the Mountain Everest 60, without necessarily using a macro, consequently the conclusion I reached is that the Base Camp software is not infallible and needs more optimization work. It is in fact a shame not to be able to take advantage of such a convenient feature as macros due to a software problem, but it is still a solvable problem and I hope that Mountain will release a resolutive update as soon as possible.

Conclusions on the Mountain Everest 60

The Mountain Everest 60 is a very good mechanical keyboard with 60% format, it has no major flaws and using it is really a pleasure, every part is well designed and although I still managed to find flaws, these are still minor issues, except made for the macro and software issue, which in any case I believe will be resolved by updating.

If you are a PC gamer and you are looking for a compact, ready-to-use and quality solution, which allows you to have excellent performance, I would say that the Mountain Everest 60 is definitely worth considering.

If you are interested in buying it you can find it on official site at a price of € 139.99 for the keyboard only, € 189.99 with numeric keypad included and € 209.99 if you choose keys other than black.