Mountain climbing | The race to Mount Everest continues – a Nepalese climber once again claimed the record

Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita climbed the world’s highest peak already for the 28th time.

Of records work on the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, continues. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita climbed to the top of the 8,849-meter-high mountain on Tuesday for the 28th time and took the record alone.

Just a day earlier Pasang Dawa -sherpa rose to share the record after reaching the top of Everest for the 27th time.

Both men have climbed the summit twice this spring.

Read more: Mount Everest is the dream of thousands and the final resting place of hundreds: “The queue is such a death trap that it doesn’t matter what’s better,” says Veikka Gustafsson

Kami Rita, 53, is known as the “Everest man”. He climbed to the top of Everest for the first time already in 1994. Since then, he has climbed to the roof of the world almost every year and often still in the first group to fix the ropes.

This year, the authorities have issued 478 climbing permits to foreign climbers aiming for Everest. Only a few go to the mountain without a guide, so in total more than 900 people are expected to climb to the top.

Climbers die on Everest every year, and this spring already ten people have lost their lives on the slopes of the mountain.

Read more: Already the tenth victim of the season on Everest – the Australian had learned to walk again

Read more: A Nepalese climber conquered Mount Everest already for the 27th time