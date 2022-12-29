Mountaineer Christoph Klein had dreamed of getting to Patagonia since childhood.

Mountaineer Christoph Klein fell to his death in South America on December 19, according to a German website RTL News.

The 48-year-old German was climbing Cerro Torre, located on the border between Argentina and Chile, when the conditions suddenly became insurmountably bad. Klein and his entourage decided to leave the job unfinished.

“Between the two peaks, Christoph and his companion realized that the conditions were too bad to climb. They turned back. Christoph fell, because he was not attached to the rope at that moment, Klein’s traveling companion was referred Cath.chon the website.”

Klein’s body was found by the light of the man’s headlamp. The body will be cremated in Patagonia and then transported from South America to Germany, where Klein’s family members want to say goodbye to their loved one one last time.

Klein worked as a pastor, and he was left to mourn by his wife and three daughters, the youngest of whom is 15 years old.

Male spouse Irina Klein said that she heard about her husband’s death on the day of the incident.

“I received an emergency call from Christoph on my phone app. Getting to Patagonia had been his dream since childhood,” Irina Klein said Cath.chon the website.”

According to RTL News, Christoph Klein was an experienced mountaineer who had previously climbed the Matterhorn and Watzmann.

The fatal accident was not Klein’s first. He fell several meters while climbing in 2017 as well.

At that time, he lost both of his front teeth and vowed never to go mountain climbing again without proper safety gear. It was the other way around.