The mountains of Dibba, Al-Tawyin, Wadi Al-Wurayah, Al-Taybah, Masafi and Wadi Al-Abadla attract mountain climbers and peaks, as well as off-road walkers, thanks to their breathtaking views and distinctive atmosphere.

However, the beauty of these areas is fraught with dangers, as they witness frequent cases of return road loss and accidents.

Search and rescue teams, in cooperation with Fujairah Police, were able to rescue people stranded in the mountains of the eastern region, and found others who had strayed in the rugged mountains during the rains during the past year.

A number of those who visit these areas believe that the incidents of loss and fatigue that the region witnesses annually, confirm the need to provide trained rescuers to ensure their safety, demanding the provision of rapid rescue services for climbing practitioners, and the appointment of qualified cadres working seven days a week, to secure and guide mountain goers and raise their awareness of safety standards, and provide Rapid rescue means to reduce accidents.

For his part, the Director of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the accidents in the mountainous areas are the result of wrong behavior, which is repeated by many of its users.

He explained that these actions consist in not having more water and food, not carrying navigation equipment, not checking the vehicle before leaving and making sure that there is sufficient fuel, or not taking spare fuel. Also, some people go out without informing their relatives of where they are going, or how much time they will be spending.

He stressed the necessity of carrying a backpack containing enough water and some dry food, which suffices for at least two days, in anticipation of any emergency, and carrying flashlights and spare batteries, in addition to carrying a mobile charger for phones.

In detail, Citizen Noura Muhammad Al Hammadi stated that the frequent accidents of loss and fatigue in the mountainous areas have become alarming, especially since most families are heading towards her, during this period.

She pointed out that the paved mountain paths facilitated the sport of mountaineering, which encouraged many to try it, even though they do not have sufficient experience in this sport, and the difficulties that surround it.

She explained that some of them are surprised by fatigue, and they may fall from high places, or lose their way, which requires the intervention of rescue teams and helicopters, to search for them.

She believed that the presence of a qualified crew of rescuers and supervisors in the mountainous areas would facilitate the search, and thus provide aid.

Citizen Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Naqbi’s opinion supported it, calling on the concerned authorities to provide qualified observers to secure mountain areas, and to deal immediately with cases of fatigue, in addition to providing mobile and foot patrols to monitor mountain paths around the clock.

He also called on families not to leave their children, who are less than 16 years old, to practice climbing alone.

He explained that “the mountainous areas have become a destination for many during the recent period, due to their ease, but some people become ill as a result of lack of experience and lack of access to food, water and other necessary purposes.”

Citizen Fatima Hassan Ahmed confirmed that the indicative and warning signs on the mountains are largely ignored, especially by young people, as the over-enthusiasm deludes them that it is an easy matter, but they are surprised in the middle of the road that they are unable to move or are exposed to accidents, which requires urgent intervention from teams Rescue.

She emphasized that the Fujairah mountains, especially the mountains of Dibba, Al-Twaiyan, Wadi Al-Wurayah, Al-Taybah, Masafi and Wadi Al-Abadla, are favorite destinations for many tourists and visitors from inside and outside the country.

She said having fast rescue teams would reduce accidents caused by fatigue or missing the road.

Rashed Al Zaabi, a fan of mountaineering in the Eastern Region, who is from the city of Kalba, said that road loss incidents have been repeated recently during mountain trips in the Eastern Region, and some of them ended their passion in cases of loss, injuries or deaths.

Al-Zaabi pointed out that most of the people who get lost in the mountains are either unfamiliar with the mountainous nature of the Eastern Region, which varies from one mountain to another, or some of them become ill, because they are not ready to practice climbing.

Al-Zaabi called for intensifying training courses for mountain climbers and climbers, especially with the presence of mountains equipped for this sport with clear paths through indicative signs.

He mentioned that there are GPS devices equipped with updated maps for the state, which contain details about mountainous areas, that help lost people reach important points in the mountains, so that they can descend safely without exposing themselves to injuries, stressing that if someone loses his way in the mountains, he is He needs some basic skills to survive, such as cooking food and making a fire, in addition to performing first aid.

Al Zaabi advised those wishing to climb to provide an adequate quantity of water bottles, to maintain body moisture when exposed to any emergency situation, until the competent authorities find them.

He added that there are a good number of volunteers helping the novice climbers, indicating that the fast rescue team may seek the help of those in the mountainous areas.

He also suggested enrolling volunteers in emergency courses, to enhance their effectiveness in rapid rescue operations.

3 basic actions

Sports trainer, Ali Muhammad Al-Balushi, said that climbing has finally recovered, stressing the region’s need for a quick rescue point, in addition to intensifying awareness among beginners.

He explained that there are three basic measures, which guarantee the safety of mountain goers, which are going out in a group, in addition to accompanying an expert in mountain areas, because the coverage of smartphones and mobile phones is usually weak in these areas. Whether the trip is on foot, or in the car, a printed copy of the map must be carried that shows the mountain paths and the nature of the roads in them, because the map helps to determine the location and the main directions, in the event that the GPS battery or smartphone is depleted.

“The warning and warning signs on the mountains are being ignored by the youth.”

“Those missing in the mountains are either unfamiliar with the area or are not ready for climbing.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

