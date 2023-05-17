Mountain climbing | A Nepalese climber conquered Mount Everest already for the 27th time

“I had no intention of setting these records, they just became a guide in my work,” says Kami Rita Sherpa.

Nepalese Kami Rita Sherpa made mountaineering history on Wednesday by conquering the world’s highest peak Mount Everest for a record 27th time.

Another Nepali climber Pasang Dawa Sherpa rose on Sunday to share the record with his 26th Everest climb, but Kami Rita Sherpa quickly grabbed the record back for herself.

“He successfully reached the summit on Wednesday morning as a guide for a Vietnamese climber,” Sherpa expedition organizer Mingma Sherpa told AFP.

Eight of the ten highest mountains in the world are located in Nepal. Everest is the highest of the peaks of the Himalayas and the world, at 8,849 meters. In the spring, it attracts hundreds of climbers from abroad.

This year, the authorities have issued 478 climbing permits to foreign climbers aiming for Everest. Only a few go to the mountain without a guide. Record climber Sherpa, 53, has been a climbing guide for over 20 years.

“I had no intention of setting these records, they just became a guide in my work,” Sherpa said in April.

Climbing history was already made on Everest earlier on Wednesday, when a British guide Kenton Cool reached the top of the mountain for the 17th time. Cool has climbed to the top of Everest more times than anyone outside of Nepal.