Mountain: Canadian woman freezes to death in Val Gardena

A 57-year-old Canadian woman froze to death following a severe snowstorm in South Tyrol yesterday. The tragedy occurred in Val Gardena, along the path that connects the Genova refuge to the Puez refuge. When rescuers arrived late in the evening, the woman was unconscious and, after several attempts at resuscitation, she died on the spot.

There woman was hiking with her 56-year-old partner when they were hit by the snowstorm. Most likely the two hikers went off the trail. The alarm call came at around 8:45 p.m. when the two were about two kilometers from the Puez refuge.

The rescue operations were not easy also because the emergency helicopter ‘Pelikan 2’ that took off was unable to land in the reported location due to poor visibility and the snowstorm. In the meantime, a mountain rescue team had set out from Val Gardena and the owner and an aspiring mountain guide set out from the Puez refuge to reach the couple in difficulty.

The woman’s conditions, unconscious, immediately appeared very serious. She died on the spot. The man was subsequently monitored by two rescuers who spent the night with him.

At dawn this morning, shortly before 6:00, the Aiut Alpin Dolomites helicopter managed to rescue the hiker and transport him to the hospital in Bolzano. The woman’s body will be recovered in the morning and recomposed in the mortuary chapel in Selva Gardena.