W.What is really precious these days is a getaway vehicle. A vehicle with the help of which the sadness of lockdown, the increasingly lower ceiling of the home office and the latent feeling of residing in a golden but narrow cage are at least temporarily forgotten. It has to be a reliable vehicle that is robust, does not stop at anything and always aims at the horizon.

The Trek 1120 seems to be predestined for this requirement profile. The aluminum luggage racks at the front and rear, which are specially designed for the 1120, are a noticeable unique selling point. The lavishly dimensioned cane braids not only set an accent in terms of color, but can also be understood as an interpretation of the bikepacking idea – after all, the zeitgeist-inspired cyclist currently prefers to crank through the country without a strap, but with a large number of small special bags.

Another eye-catcher are the three-inch-wide 29-plus tires with which the Trek passes as a semi-fat bike. In between, the shapely, high-quality aluminum frame with its asymmetrical rear structure looks almost lost. The rigid fork is made of carbon and, like the frame, has various threads for optional accessories and bottle cages.









For small and large escapades





The idea behind the base is the Trek hardtail Stache, which the 1120 looks very similar without a luggage rack – apart from the rigid fork. The mountain bike genes are also reflected in the wide and straight handlebars, the simple but functional Shimano SLX group with 1 × 11 drive and a mechanically retractable seat post with a 125 millimeter stroke. Like the Boost hubs with thru axles, handlebars, stem, saddle, grips and tires, this comes from Trek’s in-house component brand Bontrager. SUNringlé contributes the extra fat aluminum wheels with an outside width of 50 millimeters.

Although the size L test bike – based on the tester’s body length – tends to be large according to the data sheet, the seating position is astonishingly gathered, upright and compact. The confident handling on narrow trails is also surprising. Handy is not the most appropriate attribute, but the 1120 can be navigated relatively light-footed through narrow technical passages. The bike is stable on fast stretches, thanks to the voluminous tires it filters out rough bumps and impresses with a lot of traction and climbing properties that defy gravity.

The front carrier turns out to be extremely successful

Theoretically, the luggage racks could be unscrewed with little effort in favor of trail performance and the very respectable weight of just under 14 kilograms could be reduced by a few hundred grams in view of the equipment. But what for? There are faster, lighter, better performing mountain bikes on the market that the 1120 doesn’t want to compete with anyway. The bike is a decelerator. You can take it easy in the saddle of the trek. The rush stays at home. Driving 1120 is a vacation for the soul. The focus is on experience.