The Trek 1120 is an adventurous and unconventional mountain bike, made for touring the most remote corners of the world. Can it also handle a short escape from everyday life?

In the saddle of the Trek 1120, it is best to take it easy, because the mountain bike can easily handle even seemingly impassable terrain. Image: Alan Klee

W.What is really precious these days is a getaway vehicle. A vehicle with the help of which the sadness of lockdown, the increasingly lower ceiling of the home office and the latent feeling of residing in a golden but narrow cage are at least temporarily forgotten. It has to be a reliable vehicle that is robust, does not stop at anything and always aims at the horizon.

The Trek 1120 seems to be predestined for this requirement profile. The aluminum luggage racks at the front and rear, which are specially designed for the 1120, are a noticeable unique selling point. The lavishly dimensioned cane braids not only set an accent in terms of color, but can also be understood as an interpretation of the bikepacking idea – after all, the zeitgeist-inspired cyclist currently prefers to crank through the country without a strap, but with a large number of small special bags.