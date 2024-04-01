Confectioneries and bakeries in Cartagena made and sold this Monday thousands of monas in their classic versions, rolls and buns, such as those at the Otón de Los Dolores bakery, but also with other innovative masses and flavors that Cartagenans later tasted at the mountains and on the beaches. As is tradition, on a non-school day for schoolchildren, the Rafael de la Cerda park in Tentegorra was full practically the entire day with families with children. Although the wind was gusty, there was also a high influx of people from Cartagena to the beaches, such as Cala Cortina on a sunny day.

